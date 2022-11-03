AMEA Foundation CEO Refreshes Nkoranza South BECE Candidates

The CEO for AMEA Foundation, Mrs Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, in her usual practice, refreshed all the candidates who sat for the 2022 BECE examinations within the Nkoranza South Constituency.

Mrs Harriet Oppong, a firm believer and an advocate of Grow Ghana & Eat Ghana, provided Ghana made yogurt and biscuits to the 2022 BECE Candidates as a way of promoting made in Ghana products, as well as helping to boost the local economy.

Candidates at all the BECE examination centers within the municipality namely, Bonsu R/C Primary School; Nkwabeng SDA center; Kwabre SHS center; Donkro Nkwanta Anglican Primary; Nkoranza Technical Institute center and Nkoranza SHS ‘A’ and B, benefitted from the kind gesture of the philanthropist.

The candidates accepted the items with great joy and excitement and thanked Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, for making their educational wellbeing a priority.

Mrs. Harriet Oppong, has committed to help uplift the educational standards of the students with the Nkoranza South Constituency. She has helped many descendants of Nkoranza to acquire scholarships to study in various tertiary institutions in Ghana and abroad. She built classroom blocks and several educational infrastructure in many communities within the Constituency.