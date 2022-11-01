AMEA Foundation Gifts Dandwa CHPs Compound With Mechanized Borehole

The Dandwa community within the Nkoranza South Municipality in the Bono East Region has benefited from a mechanized borehole through the efforts of the Amea foundation..

At the sod-cutting ceremony to commence drilling of the borehole, the Administrator of the Foundation, Mr Ernest Adjei Yiadom (aka. Plan Plan), informed the community that the Executive Director of Amea Foundation, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong with support from her partners in Turkey embarked on this project to solve a teething problem of lack of portable water in Dandwa. The borehole, which has been strategically positioned within the premises of the Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound will also serve the needs of the only Basic School and entire people of Dandwa.

At the Commissioning of the project, Mrs. Oppong intimated that she has always been concerned with the welfare of the people of Nkoranza, as such, her foundation will explore all avenues to bring economic relief to the people, whom she considers her kith and kin.

The queenmother of Dandwa, Nana Yaa Fosua Adoyowoma stated that it is a dream come true for the entire community to benefit from a mechanized borehole which will improve access to quality water. Nanahemaa used the opportunity to thank Mrs Harriet Oppong for what she has done for her community and urged her on to do more for Nkoranzaman.

On his part, Hon. Appiah Job, the Assemblyman of the area commended Mrs Harriet Oppong for paying urgent attention to their needs.

The Health officials and students in Dandwa expressed their gratitude and thanked Madam Harriet for the kind gesture. Mrs Oppong on the other hand, advised the community to take good care of the project to enjoy its full benefits.

The Amea Foundation, has since its establishment, initiated several developmental projects within the Nkoranza South Municipality, and a lot more are yet to be rolled out to improve the living standards of the people.

Story by Nana Boateng kakape