Dr Dickson Tsey, Principal of the Evangelical Presbyterian College at Amedzofe (AMECO) has appealed for government intervention to address the infrastructural deficit in the institution.

He said the current infrastructure facilities including classrooms, residential accommodation for both boys and girls were not enough to accommodate the growing number of applicants who desired to study at the College.

The Principal said there was also not enough residential accommodation for the staff, making most of them to live outside the campus, a situation, he, described as worrying and having a serious toll on the College’s quest to provide effective education

Dr Tsey, who was speaking at the 14th matriculation ceremony of the College said, “the College which was established 75 years ago has over the years not witnessed any major infrastructure development.”

The Principal lamented that a four-storey female hostel project, which started in 2009, had also been abandoned by several contractors for lack of funds, exacerbating the situation of the College.

He said the College continued to witness an increase in female enrolment and therefore appealed to the government to take urgent action to complete the project to enable it to accommodate the growing number of female students.

Dr Tsey disclosed that the College had recorded 97 per cent increment in female intake for the 2020/2021 academic year, as it has admitted 183 female students against 93 in the previous academic year.

The Principal said the College would continue to advocate for female education in the country and called for support from all relevant stakeholders to prosecute the agenda.

He implored the matriculants to abide by laws of the College, make good use of the opportunity offered them, study their books to make the best out of them to achieve their dreams.

Mrs Celestine Sewoenam Agordo, Ho West District Director of Education, urged them to focus on their studies, read widely to equip themselves with relevant issues, saying “the more you educate yourself, the more your understanding of issues of life.”

She said Colleges did not only offer students education but prepare them also to acquire a profession, therefore, they must be hardworking, tolerant and innovative so they could sail through.

Mrs Agordo bemoaned the indecent dressing of some teachers in recent times, charging the matriculants to exhibit high levels of moral uprightness and avoid acts that would bring the name of the profession into disrepute.

“These days, we are seeing a crop of teachers who are being carried away blindly in the so-called fashion world, they dress anyhow…but your profession is a noble one, and you are the mirror that is going to reflect light for society to see through,” she said.

A total of 371, made up of 188 males and 183 females were matriculated. They took the Matriculation Oath administered by the Principal and signed the Matriculation Register.