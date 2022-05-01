Amedzope College of Education commended for providing quality teacher education

Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Advisor to the President, has commended the Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education at Amedzope (AMECO) for its roles in providing quality teacher education.

He said the college had made remarkable achievements over the years, lived up to its responsibilities and distinguished itself in providing quality teacher education with its alumni found in every region of the country.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said this during the 75th anniversary celebration of the College on theme: “Restoring the past glory: Repositioning AMECO as a strategic partner in quality teacher education delivery in the 21st Century.”

He also lauded the E P Church and traditional authorities for their support to the college as well as the management of the college for their judicious use of internally generated funds in providing infrastructure.

The Senior Advisor noted that the Government was committed to addressing challenges confronting education in the country, especially in the rural communities.

He said no nation could develop without paying attention to education, the reason the Government was making every necessary effort, including the Free Senior High policy to improve the education system of the country.

Mr Osafo-Maafo emphasized that education was the surest tool for fighting poverty, ignorance, diseases among other challenges facing a nation.

He pledged the President’s support for the college and promised that that, in two weeks, the college would be provided with a 62-sitter bus to aid its transport activities.

The Senior Presidential Advisor assured the institution that work would soon begin on the abandoned GETFUND project and Amedzofe town roads including those linking the institution to the town.

Dr Dickson Tsey, the Principal of the college, said the celebration provided the institution a reason to be truly proud of its modest achievement over the years.

He said the college’s intention was to adopt a practical and innovative approach to teaching and learning and prepare students to take up challenges in a constantly changing world of education.

The principal was grateful to the forebears for their collective determination and perseverance, adding “we have lived this vision to date.”

Dr Tsey noted that the institution in its quest to response to the needs of current educational system, had decided to introduce French and Early Childhood programmes.

“It is important to emphasize that we have come this far as a result of our collective responsibilities and effort,” he said, and thanked everyone who supported them in the journey.

The principal disclosed that the current population of the college stood at 1,057 and that there was inadequate infrastructure to accommodate the students and appealed for support to address the situation.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, also stressed that education played a critical role in the development of the individual, community and nation.

The Regional Minister said the level of development of any country was an attestation to the standard of education of that nation.

He said it was through education, the cognitive, affective and the psycho-motor domains of the individual developed for him or her the live a meaningful life and be able to contribute towards societal development.

The E.P College of Education, formerly, E.P Training College, was officially opened on February 10, 1946, with 30 male students and Rev. W. M. Beveridge, a Scottish Missionary and the then Supervisor of the E.P Schools was appointed as the first Principal.

The College was an off-shoot of two earlier institutions established by the Bremen Mission in the second half of the nineteenth century at Keta.

The event was graced by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Principals from other Colleges of Education, Chiefs and Queens, Members of Parliament, the Clergy among others.