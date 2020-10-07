Amen Amen Institute, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) on Tuesday donated GH¢ 10,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to support the celebration of this year’s World Food Day (WFD).

World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year globally on the 16th of October to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

This year’s celebration is on the theme; “Grow, Nourish, Sustain together, our actions are our future.”

It raises awareness on how our actions affect food production and distribution and called for global solidarity to help all populations, especially the most vulnerable to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic crises and to make food systems more resilient and robust.

Mr. Amen Amenreyonlds Amen, Founding President of the Amen Amen Institute, who presented the cash to the Ministry in Accra said the gesture was to help the Ministry create awareness on the need for all to contribute to improving food security in the country.

He commended the Government for a successful implementation of its planting for food and jobs initiative.

Mr Amen said the institute would partner the Ministry to organise a float on October 10th to mark the beginning of the World Food Day celebration in Ghana after, which a flag-raising ceremony would be held at the forecourt of the State House on the Day.

Mr Seth Mensah Dumoga, Director of Legal, MoFA who received the donation on behalf of the Ministry, thanked the Institute for its continued support to the Ministry.