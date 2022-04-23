Amenaso D/A Primary School, Chiefs Boost Collaboration With Cologne

The Cologne Meets Ghana Project, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Germany, has strengthened relations with the Amenaso D/A Primary School and chiefs at New Edubiase in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

Through the affiliation, the NGO would continue to provide additional support to the school and construct a four-unit teachers’ bungalow with a solar power to enhance teaching and learning in the area.

Mr Andreas Kranz, the Chairman of the Cologne Meets Ghana Project made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during his visit to Amenase to cement the bond between Cologne and the community, where he last year donated 200 chairs and 150 tables to the school.

He said providing a conducive environment for teachers to teach in remote areas go a long way to enhance learning, which eventually resulted in good grades.

“It is unfortunate to have some schools still studying without adequate furniture or infrastructure and I hope my visit has afforded me the opportunity to ascertain the extent of challenges that need to be tackled in future,” he said.

Mr Kranz tasked the school authorities to ensure proper maintenance of the items, saying; “This would motivate me to extend the support to other schools in the district.”

He later donated a brand new desktop computer to the Dompoase Traditional Council in the Adansi North District, the owners of the Amenaso lands and was received by Nana Kotei Mfram III, Dompoase Ankobeahene.

The Chairman also offered two sets of jerseys, footballs and training equipment to the community while the school football park wooden goal post was changed to metal and fixed with nets and a megaphone was donated for effective communication in the community.

At a durbar by the chiefs and people, Nana Kotei Mfram III expressed gratitude to the Cologne Meets Ghana Project and offered two plots of land to support the NGO’s development projects at Amenaso.

He said: “We are very happy with our partnership with you (NGO). We want to thank you for the gesture and to assure you of the proper maintenance of the items.”

Mr Justice Amarlai Tetteh, a representative of the NGO in Ghana, assured the chiefs and the teachers that the Project was committed to continuing to collaborate with them to ensure the rapid development of the Amenaso community.

He commended the chiefs and the Member of Parliament for New Edubiase , Mr Adams Abdul Salam for the warm reception given to the delegation from Germany during their stay in Ghana.