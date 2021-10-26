Amerado outdoors his much anticipated Patience EP

Outstanding Ghanaian rapper and sensational songwriter Amerado has finally delivers his hugely anticipated body of work christened; “Patience” EP.

The extended play comes in a package of 7 dope and exceptional songs with contributions from Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, Fameye, Kweku Flick, Ypee, Aba Rainbow, Benerl, Kojo Luda, 4tune, NBee and Adomakye.

Prior to the release of the full Extended Play, Amerado served the music community with a dope hip hop tune titled; “Sika Besu” featuring Kweku Flick aka king of melodies and PeeNation head Ypee.

The entire collective, ‘Patience EP’ owes production credit to ItzJoeBeatz, Samsney and ItzCJMadeIt. It was mixed and mastered by Azee Ntwene and Apya.

The MicBurnerz and New Nation Music crooner is set to gain global recognition with this EP as it currently sits number one on the Apple Music chart.

SOURCE: Kwao Lezzes-Tyt