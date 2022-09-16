Amerado receive plaques for winning big at the Ghana Music Awards France

Amerado has in a post shared three plaques he won at the just ended Ghana Music Awards France held in Toulouse, France.

He won three out of the seven nominations gained at the ceremony. He won Hiphop Song of the Year with his viral hit song ‘Abotr3’ featuring Black Sherif and also EP of the Year award with his Patience EP. He went ahead to also win the enviable Rapper of the Year award as well.

The ceremony was held to award hardworking Ghanaians and Ghanaians in France doing well to promote the music industry.