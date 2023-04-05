Amerado replies Medikal’s warning with his famous red letter

In the Ghanaian music industry, the beef between artists is not a new phenomenon. From Sarkodie and M.anifest to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, fans have witnessed some intense rivalries over the years. In recent times, Amerado and Medikal have been in the headlines for their ongoing feud, which has taken a new turn with Amerado’s response to Medikal’s Warning.

Many fans were left wondering what the content of the “red letter” could be, and it turns out it was a reference to a song Amerado was planning to release in response to Medikal.

In the song, Amerado rapped about Medikal’s work input over the past years, claiming that he should stay focused. He also referenced Medikal’s recent controversies, including his diss to fellow rappers. Amerado didn’t hold back in his criticism, and his lyrics were biting and direct.

It’s unclear whether or not the feud between Amerado and Medikal will continue, but one thing is for sure: Amerado is not backing down. He has proven that he is willing to stand up for himself and redeem his position as Ghana’s best rapper.