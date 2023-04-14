Amerado teams up with Kwaku DMC on Fa Me Saa

“Fa Me Saa” is a high-energy drill-inspired song from Amerado and Kwaku DMC. The song features hard-hitting beats, catchy lyrics, and aggressive flows that are sure to get listeners hyped.
With Amerado’s signature rapid-fire delivery and Kwaku DMC’s smooth cadences, “Fa Me Saa” is a must-listen for fans of Ghanaian drill music. The song is a celebration of self-confidence and resilience, encouraging listeners to stay true to themselves and persevere in the face of adversity.
The song was produced by ItzJoe Beatz, mixed and mastered by Apya.
