Amerado Wins Best Rapper Award at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Amerado becomes first Kumasi rapper to win the Best Rapper Award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

In the world of music, recognition is everything. And for Ghanaian rapper Amerado, recognition came in a big way at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) when he became the first Kumasi rapper to win the Best Rapper award. The award ceremony, held last night in Ghana, is one of the most prestigious events in the country’s music industry.

Amerado, born Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, is a Ghanaian rapper known for his unique style of storytelling and rap delivery. He started his music career in 2015 and has since released several hit songs, including “Yeete Nsem”, which has become a popular series in Ghana. Amerado’s style of rap, which combines witty wordplay with storytelling, has earned him a loyal fanbase in Ghana and beyond.

At the 2023 VGMA, Amerado beat out several well-known rappers, including Teephlow, Medikal, Strongman, and Lyrical Joe, to take home the Best Rapper award. His win was a significant achievement for Kumasi rap and a testament to the talent and hard work of the rapper.

The award was well-deserved, as Amerado has been consistent in his music delivery, with each release showcasing his growth as an artist. His “Yeete Nsem” series, which started as a weekly rap news review on social media, has become a cultural phenomenon in Ghana. The series covers a range of topics, from politics to social issues, and has amassed a large following.

Amerado’s win at the VGMA is not only a personal achievement but also a victory for Kumasi rap. Kumasi, a city located in the Ashanti region of Ghana, has been home to several talented rappers, including Flowking Stone, King Paluta, Strongman and Phrimpong. However, Kumasi rap has often been overshadowed by the dominance of Accra-based artists in the Ghanaian music industry.

With Amerado’s win, Kumasi rap has been given the recognition it deserves, and other Kumasi-based rappers can now aspire to achieve similar success. The win also shows that talent can come from anywhere, and artists should not be limited by their location.