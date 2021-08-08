American-born Ghanaian donates to Fiapre Health Centre

Miss Stacy Baffour-Awuah, an American-born Ghanaian young lady has donated four Rollator Walkers to the Fiapre Health Centre in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region to aid aged patients to walk properly.

Rollator Walker is a four-wheel walker used by disabled or frail people who needed additional support, mostly due to age-related physical restrictions to maintain their balance while walking.

Ms Baffour-Awuah, a student of the Eastland Career Centre, Ohio in the United States of American (USA) said the desire to support her people, especially the aged was the reason for the donation out of her savings.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the four walkers were valued at about USD 500, assuring that additional support in diverse forms was on the way coming.

Mrs Martha Appiah, the mother of Ms Baffour-Awuah and a former Ghanaian athlete who represented Ghana in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics games in the USA and South Korea respectively reiterated her daughter had had the desire to support the aged and Ghanaians and was, therefore, not surprise when Ms Baffour-Awuah informed her of the decision to present those items.

Madam Patience Anima Agyei, the Physician Assistant in charge of the Centre praised Ms Baffour-Awuah for undertaking that noble cause of helping to promote quality health care delivery services in the area.

She said most old persons who reported to the Centre for care had issues with their movements, hence the items would not only help them in their movements but motivate the health personnel too to deliver efficiently.