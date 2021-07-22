American Embassy provides Anum Apapam Health Centre with borehole

A representative of the American Ambassador to Ghana, Mr William White has inaugurated and handed over a borehole project to Anum Apapam Health Centre in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The project which seeks to improve water supply and healthcare delivery at the Centre was supported with an amount of US$6,000 under the Ambassador Self Help Program.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Emmanuel Kwafo Mintah, the Executive Director of the Ark Development Organisation, said the implementation partner of the project expressed gratitude to the American Embassy for the funding.

He said the project came about when one of the organisation’s members visited the health facility and realized that access to water was a problem to the extent that pregnant women had to bring their water from home during delivery.

Madam Patience Arthur, the Midwife in charge of the Centre, and Ohemaa Obiribea I, the Queen Mother of Anum Apapam who chaired the function expressed gratitude to the American Embassy and the Ark Development Organisation for the project.