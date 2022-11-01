American Rapper Takeoff killed over a dice game in Houston

One-third of the popular American rap group Migos Takeoff has reportedly been shot and killed over a dice game in Houston, according to reports. He was 28.

According to TMZ, “Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell them the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM … that’s when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.”

Another person on social media responded by posting SMS screenshots of the full story.

“So quavo was sohoting dice and eh was getting his pockets broke off bad so dude had an attitude and he tried getting aggressive with the wrong mob ties (not going to drop names) and dude got his *** then somebody they was with jumped up and that’s when everybody bunched up then shots started ringing but they were coming from somebody Migos was with but he was shooting wild and hit takeoff on accident and the other **** start shooting back and i think he got hit again but ultimately his own ***** killed him cause when he got hit the first time I seen his body drop,” said the text massage by a blocked out 512 number, the area code of Austin, Texas.

Takeoff, who’s real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo was his uncle, and Offset his cousin.

They came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia, and became multi-platinum hitmakers … dropping their first major hit, “Versace,” in 2013. They would hit number one on Billboard in 2016 with “Bad and Boujee.” Takeoff has work with many big names, including Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Rich The Kid, DJ Khaled, Birdman, etc.