American showbiz star Timbaland reacts to ‘Kweku The Traveller’ video

Timbaland, a Grammy-winning super-producer and founder of Beatclub and Verzuz online, has joined global praise for the freshly-released ‘Kwaku The Traveller‘ music video.

The producer, real name Timothy Zachery Mosley, shared a video trailer on his verified Instagram page with the caption, “this that vibe.”

The 20-second clip has been viewed over 86,400 times at the time of filing this report and continues to attract a torrent of comments.

Rapper Black Sherif on May 19, 2022, reduced the official visuals of his much-anticipated music video after the song received global airplay since its official audio release.

The talented rapper, known for making hit songs, has been celebrated for the ‘upgrade’ in his video as much as he was feted for the audio.

The video was directed by David Nicol Sey and produced by Joker Nharnah. At the time of filing this report, the video had garnered over half a million views on YouTube.

The young artiste topped Twitter trends following the release of his new music video.

Fans have been highlighting all the amazing scenes that make the video one of Ghana’s well put together music videos.

