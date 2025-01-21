American Woman and Liberian Fiancé Sentenced to 10 Years for Robbing Bolt Driver in Accra

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Skylah Leeann Marine Travis, an American woman, and her Liberian fiancé, Daniel Ireland, to 10 years of hard labour after they were found guilty of robbing a Bolt driver.

In a tearful apology during the trial, Travis expressed remorse, saying, “I did not mean to do that; I want to ask for forgiveness.” The couple was also ordered to pay GH¢6,000.00 each as compensation to their victim, with the payment due by January 31, 2025.

The sentencing was deferred until January 10, 2025, after Travis underwent a pregnancy test, which later came back negative. Ireland, a graphic designer, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy, robbery, and causing harm earlier on January 15, 2025.

The court heard that on January 7, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Travis and Ireland hired a Bolt driver to take them from Labadi to their residence in Teshie Malik, Accra. Upon arrival, while the driver waited, the couple claimed they needed to collect belongings for a trip to Madina. Suddenly, Ireland attacked the driver, stabbing him multiple times in the neck, arms, and head.

The duo then fled with the driver’s Toyota Corolla S, valued at GH¢160,000.00, as well as two mobile phones (an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Samsung S10), and GH¢1,000.00 in cash. The victim fell unconscious but was rescued by a passer-by and taken to a clinic before being transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Travis and Ireland at a hotel in Kasoa, where the stolen vehicle was recovered. The couple’s age, status as first-time offenders, and their claim of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the robbery were taken into consideration by the presiding judge, Mrs. Susanna Eduful, during sentencing.

The judge also advised the convicts to seek rehabilitation after serving their sentences, encouraging them to reform and contribute positively to society.