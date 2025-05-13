Americas Agribusiness Leaders Rally for Digital Shift at Costa Rica Summit

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) will convene governments, financiers, and tech innovators in San José, Costa Rica, from September 22–25, 2025, for its fourth Digital Agriculture Week (DAW), aiming to accelerate the digitization of farming systems across the Americas.

The event seeks to bridge gaps between AgTech startups, policymakers, and investors, prioritizing solutions that enhance efficiency, climate resilience, and inclusivity in a sector critical to regional food security.

This year’s DAW will spotlight six strategic areas: digital trade platforms, farm data management, product traceability, modernized rural advisory services, climate-smart tools, and tailored financial products for farmers. Startups from the Americas offering scalable digital technologies can apply until June 30 for a chance to showcase their innovations at the summit, with selected participants receiving full sponsorships. Pre-summit “Digital Agriculture Days” in over 15 countries will localize discussions, addressing regional challenges like infrastructure gaps and policy fragmentation.

IICA Director General Manuel Otero stressed the need for collaborative ecosystems. “Digital agriculture cannot thrive in silos. It demands synergy between tech developers, financiers, and governments to unlock opportunities for smallholders,” he said, citing IICA’s AgTech Accelerator and AI-driven FabLab as models. The forum, backed by partners including CAF, Bayer, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), will also debut a Agrobiobusiness Center to spur knowledge-sharing.

Banking institutions emphasized digitization’s economic imperative. CAF’s Carolina Rueda linked agricultural tech adoption to improved competitiveness, while IDB’s Romina Ordoñez highlighted its potential to uplift small-scale farmers through smarter data use. AWS’s Gabriel Puppo outlined plans to mentor startups in scaling cloud-based solutions, noting a surge in Latin American AgTechs tackling issues from soil health to supply chain inefficiencies.

ECLAC’s Mónica Rodrigues underscored policy hurdles: “The 2025 challenge is implementing frameworks that transcend geographic and bureaucratic barriers.” Meanwhile, Spain’s University of Córdoba warned that success hinges on training programs respecting diverse cultural contexts.

The push mirrors a hemisphere-wide reckoning as climate volatility and post-pandemic food crises expose vulnerabilities in traditional farming. With Latin America’s AgTech sector attracting $700 million in 2023 a 40% jump from 2022 governments are racing to modernize. Brazil’s precision agriculture boom and Mexico’s blockchain-based traceability pilots signal progress, yet 70% of smallholders lack digital access. DAW’s focus on inclusivity tests whether top-down initiatives can equitably reach rural communities, where analog practices still dominate. As global rivals like India and Kenya advance their own AgTech ecosystems, the Americas’ ability to harmonize policies and investment could determine its role in the $12 trillion global agrifood market.