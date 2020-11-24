Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Energy and the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe, has donated 212 laptops and accessories to 12 circuit supervisors and 200 teachers in the constituency.

Mr Amewu presented the items to the supervisors and the Municipal Education Director, Madam Gladys Amenya, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

This forms the phase-one of his initiative to ensure “one teacher, one laptop,” to benefit 2000 teachers.

Mr Amewu said it was in fulfilment of a promise he made on March 6, this year, that he would begin a ‘one-teacher one-laptop project in the Hohoe Constituency.

He said the initiative was to enhance teaching and learning to make the Municipality a reference point of quality education in the Region and the nation as a whole.

It would help the teachers to be abreast of technology to facilitate quality teaching and learning to shore up academic performance in the area, he said.

If given the nod to represent the people in Parliament in the December 7 elections, Mr Amewu said circuit supervisors would get a car each to enhance the quality of their work.

Madam Amenya, on her part, expressed gratitude to the Minister for the kind gesture and said the Directorate acknowledged all his support to the Directorate, aimed at promoting quality education.

Madam Rita Eglegbe, the Circuit Supervisor of Hohoe Central, told the Ghana News Agency that the donation would go a long way to help the supervisors carry out excellent jobs.

“I have been a Circuit Supervisor for the past six years and it has been a struggle for us to do monitoring and supervision as well as validating teachers before they were paid,” she said.

“We received motorbikes from Mr Amewu, which has improved on the former and now a laptop to help us validate teachers.”

She gave the assurance that the equipment would be put to good use to achieve the outcomes the Minister envisioned.