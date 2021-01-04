Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, counsel for interested parties in the John Peter Amewu Election Petition Injunction case, has asked Justice Clemence J. Hoenyenugah, a panel member adjudicating the case, to recuse himself.

Mr Tsikata, told the Supreme Court that the panel member had a personal relationship with Mr Amewu, Member of Parliament-Elect for Hohoe.

He said they had people who would testify on oath to that effect.

But Mr Justice Hoenyenugah has denied having a personal relationship with the MP-Elect.

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, a deputy Attorney-General, who represented the State in the matter, has said Mr Tsikata’s claim for the recusal was an attempt to delay processes before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has, however, quizzed Mr Tsikata for failing to state the grounds for Justice Hoenyenugah’s recusal in a letter dated December 31, 2020 forwarded to the Court’s Registry.