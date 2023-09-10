Amidst Climate Crisis G20 Heads Show Lack Of Leadership On Fossil Fuel Phase Out

The G20 summit concluded with no ambitious calls to phase out fossil fuels equitably. Despite acknowledging the need to address the climate crisis, G20 leaders have failed to translate their words into tangible outcomes or actions. This lack of leadership has been further compounded by geopolitical strife.

An inadequate commitment by rich countries in the G20 also owes to the fact that they continue to subsidise and support fossil fuel expansion, perpetuating dependence on them and impeding just, sustainable and equitable transition to greener options while having the financial resources to do so.

While, it is commendable that governments have made a commitment to raising ambition towards tripling renewable energy by 2030, the shift must happen alongside rapid elimination of fossil fuels and carried out in a fair and equitable way.

While world leaders at G20 may have failed to course correct on calling for phasing out fossil fuels, they have an opportunity to be ambitious and show political commitment at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly and UN Secretary General backed Climate Ambition Summit this month. The science is clear and unmistakable – fossil fuels are unsustainable.

They have accounted for an astounding 86% of CO2 emissions during the last decade and the world is in the midst of an irreversible climate crisis that requires a fast, fair, equitable and permanent phase-out of all fossil fuels. Wealthy nations bear a disproportionate share of historical responsibility and are obligated to honour their pledges by financially supporting a just transition in developing countries.

Alex Rafalowicz, Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative said:

”Continued dependence on fossil fuels remains a primary driver of climate change, carrying dire and irrevocable consequences for ecosystems, communities, and the global economy. G20’s failure to come up with anything substantial on fossil fuel phase out is unacceptable. World leaders, particularly rich countries, need to rise to the occasion and fulfill their fair share of responsibilities in the fight against the climate crisis. Anything less would be an affront to both humanity and our planet. As we head to the Climate Ambition Summit this month and COP28 conference in November, international cooperation should focus on addressing the urgent climate crisis backed by ambitious calls for a fossil fuel phase out and a just and equitable transition.”

Sanjay Vashisht, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia said:

“In a clear victory for fossil fuel producing nations, the New Delhi Leader’s Summit Declaration adopted by G20 nations fails to mention timelines for the phase out of fossil fuels even as it refers to ‘pursuing and encouraging efforts to triple renewable energy capacity through existing targets and policies’ and reaffirms its ‘commitment to tackle climate change by strengthening the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.’

Unfortunately the New Delhi Declaration, despite its good intentions, fails to send a strong signal to countries to take transformative action and once again global ambition and implementation to address climate change remains insufficient.”