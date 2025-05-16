Amidu Accuses Council Member of Breaching Constitutional Protocol

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has publicly criticized Council of State member Sophia Akuffo for her recent comments on judicial removal processes, alleging she violated her oath of confidentiality.

The controversy stems from Akuffo’s remarks at a Constitutional Review Committee forum where she described Article 146 of Ghana’s constitution as “unfair” and advocated for appeal rights for impeached Chief Justices.

Amidu contends the former Chief Justice overstepped ethical boundaries by publicly discussing a constitutional provision after participating in confidential Council deliberations regarding current Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s investigation. “Her conduct breaches the Council’s confidentiality and undermines the ongoing process,” Amidu stated, referencing Supreme Court precedents that mandate secrecy in such proceedings.

The critique highlights apparent contradictions in Akuffo’s position – while currently advocating for judicial appeal rights, she reportedly didn’t raise similar concerns during her tenure as Chief Justice regarding other judicial removals. Amidu also recalled that Akuffo herself faced unresolved removal petitions during her service.

The exchange reveals deepening tensions within Ghana’s judicial oversight mechanisms, with Amidu framing Akuffo’s intervention as potentially compromising the integrity of constitutional processes designed to remain insulated from public debate until concluded.