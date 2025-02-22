Amidu Accuses Ghana’s Anti-Corruption Chief of Orchestrating “Political Theater” to Shield Mahama Allies

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has doubled down on claims that Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is executing a coordinated political agenda to protect allies of former President John Mahama while targeting opponents.

In a searing critique, Amidu labeled the OSP’s recent declaration of ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a fugitive a “charade” designed to distract from unresolved corruption cases implicating Mahama-era figures.

Amidu, known for his abrasive tenure as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, alleged that OSP head Kissi Agyebeng colluded with key Mahama administration figures to sideline probes into the Airbus SE scandal—a controversial aircraft deal linked to Mahama—while feigning interest in the Agyapa Royalties investigation. The Agyapa case, which centers on allegations of opaque gold revenue deals under Ofori-Atta’s watch, has stalled since 2020 despite Agyebeng’s parliamentary pledge to prioritize it.

“This fugitive tag is political theater,” Amidu declared, noting that the OSP waited over three years—coinciding with Mahama’s return to power—to summon Ofori-Atta on unrelated charges. “Why summon him now, in an election year, while burying Agyapa? The answer lies in the Mahama government’s ‘Operation Release All Looters’—a scheme to whitewash allies and vilify opponents.”

The former anti-graft czar accused Agyebeng of operating in lockstep with Attorney General Dominic Ayine and parliamentary allies, including Minority Leader James Agalga and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, whom he claims soft-pedaled scrutiny of Mahama’s Airbus ties during Agyebeng’s 2021 vetting. “They ensured Agyebeng dodged Airbus questions but swore to pursue Agyapa. Now, both cases are gathering dust,” Amidu said.

Amidu also revisited his own handling of the Agyapa case, asserting he pursued evidence against Ofori-Atta despite personal ties. “He helped secure the OSP’s office, but when documents pointed to his involvement, I did not flinch. That’s integrity. What we see today is its opposite: a Special Prosecutor serving partisan masters.”

The allegations strike at the heart of Ghana’s struggle to combat high-level graft, with critics arguing that anti-corruption bodies remain vulnerable to political capture. The OSP has yet to respond publicly, but governance advocates warn the silence risks eroding public trust. “If the Agyapa case dies, so does faith in Ghana’s anti-corruption fight,” said Kweku Asante, director of the Accra-based Center for Democratic Accountability.

Amidu has called for an independent audit of the OSP’s decisions, urging civil society to “resist this grand deception.” The controversy amplifies concerns that accountability mechanisms are being weaponized—not to root out corruption, but to settle scores.