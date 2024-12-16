Amidu Calls for Vigilance as 8th Ghanaian Parliament Nears End

As Ghana approaches the final days of the 8th Parliament, Martin A. B. K. Amidu has urged citizens to remain alert and watchful, emphasizing the need to monitor the actions of lawmakers until the official start of the 9th Parliament in January 2025.

In a recent statement, Amidu reminded the public that while the current Parliament is about to dissolve, it still holds the power to make binding decisions in its remaining days.

“We, the people, have spoken,” Amidu said, referring to the overwhelming victory in the 2024 elections that secured the President-elect’s position and a significant majority for his party in Parliament. Amidu warned against complacency, urging the public to stay vigilant in the lead-up to the new parliamentary session.

Amidu expressed his disappointment with the current Parliament, describing it as an “eyesore” due to contentious moments such as the 2021 Budget debacle and the controversial E-Levy. He also referenced the dissatisfaction among voters, noting that the election results reflect a loss of trust in the current administration.

“The massive electoral victory of the President-elect, along with the sizable majority in Parliament, sends a clear message: the people have withdrawn their trust from the current government,” he said.

Amidu raised concerns about possible “vengeful actions” by the outgoing government in its final days, warning that political maneuvering could undermine the will of the people. He drew parallels to political dynamics in other countries, suggesting that similar tactics might unfold in Ghana.

The former Special Prosecutor also highlighted the looming issue of parliamentary corruption, urging the public to keep a close eye on MPs as they reconvene on December 16, 2024. He pointed to historical compromises and deals made in Parliament at the expense of the public, with a particular focus on the 2021 Budget debate.

As the Speaker of Parliament prepares to seat four MPs whose legal battles have drawn public attention, Amidu raised concerns about the role of the judiciary in these matters. He questioned the involvement of the Chief Justice, noting that controversial decisions by the Supreme Court have created an unsettling atmosphere for Ghana’s democracy.

“Political pressures must not influence judicial outcomes,” Amidu asserted. “The law must prevail, not the whims of those in power. This is about more than just the 8th Parliament or this government—this is about the future of Ghana.”

Amidu’s call for vigilance also extended to the broader electorate, urging citizens to take an active role in preserving the integrity of Ghana’s democratic processes. He commended the new Ghanaian electorate, which, he noted, understands its power to shape the country’s future.

“The 7th December elections have revealed a new Ghanaian electorate. We must keep this momentum going, staying alert to every action of the 8th Parliament until the new government takes office in January 2025,” Amidu concluded.