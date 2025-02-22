Amidu Demands Fair Trial for Ofori-Atta Amid Claims of Political Witch Hunt, Legal Overreach

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has called for due process in the case of ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, even as he accused current anti-corruption chief Kissi Agyebeng of unlawfully branding Ofori-Atta a “fugitive” to advance a partisan agenda.

In a sharply worded open letter obtained by MyNewsGH, Amidu stressed that while no individual should evade accountability, Ghana’s justice system must not be weaponized to “dehumanize” citizens for political gain.

“Prosecute Ofori-Atta if there is evidence, but do so within the law. Declaring him a fugitive without legal basis is a disgraceful scam,” Amidu wrote, arguing that Agyebeng overstepped his mandate under Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor Act (Act 959) and criminal procedure laws. He emphasized that Ghanaian statutes grant no authority to the OSP to unilaterally label individuals as fugitives, a move he termed “a dangerous precedent for political vendettas.”

Amidu linked Agyebeng’s actions to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under President John Mahama, alleging collusion between the Special Prosecutor and the administration. He pointed to Agyebeng’s reported five-month absence from Ghana between August and December 2024, during which the OSP took no major action. “He returns under Mahama’s presidency, appoints a new Attorney General, and suddenly declares Ofori-Atta a fugitive? This is not coincidence—it is coordination,” Amidu asserted, demanding an independent probe into Agyebeng’s travel records to verify his whereabouts.

The former Attorney General, known for his abrasive anti-graft crusades, also revisited his own tenure, noting that he pursued investigations into Ofori-Atta’s role in the contentious Agyapa Royalties deal despite their personal rapport. “He helped secure the OSP’s office, but when evidence arose, I did not shield him. That is how justice works—without fear or favor,” Amidu stated, contrasting his approach with what he called Agyebeng’s “selective theatrics.”

The allegations have reignited debates over the independence of Ghana’s anti-corruption institutions. Legal analysts note that while the OSP has broad investigative powers, its mandate requires adherence to due process. “Declaring someone a fugitive typically follows a court-issued arrest warrant, not an OSP directive. This risks politicizing the office,” said law professor Clara Mensah.

Amidu’s critique arrives amid rising tensions ahead of Ghana’s 2028 elections, with opposition figures accusing the Mahama government of targeting New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts like Ofori-Atta while shielding allies. Civil society groups warn that the controversy could undermine public trust in Ghana’s already fragile anti-corruption framework.

“Justice must be blind, not blinkered by politics,” Amidu concluded, urging civil society to resist what he termed “state-sponsored character assassination.” For now, the ball lies in Agyebeng’s court: either produce irrefutable legal grounds for his actions—or risk cementing perceptions that Ghana’s fight against corruption is slipping into the abyss of partisan warfare.