Amidu Demands Mahama Uphold Rule of Law Amid Military Raid, Dropped Corruption Cases

Former Attorney General and Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has launched a scathing critique of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, accusing it of eroding democratic principles following a controversial military raid on ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s residence and the abrupt dismissal of high-profile corruption cases.

In a sharply worded open letter, Amidu called for urgent accountability, warning that Ghana risks sliding backward into an era of politicized justice and security overreach.

The backlash stems from two pivotal events: an armed military operation at Ofori-Atta’s Cantonments home last week, which raised alarms over due process, and newly appointed Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine’s decision to discontinue corruption trials against several former National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials. Amidu, known for his anti-corruption stance during his tenure as Special Prosecutor (2018–2020), lambasted the moves as “despicable” and emblematic of a government undermining its own pledges to the rule of law.

“Who determines whether a pending Supreme Court appeal is a political witch hunt or a legitimate criminal case? Not the Attorney General—this is the Supreme Court’s constitutional mandate,” Amidu asserted, challenging the rationale behind dropping the cases. He dismissed the government’s explanations as “tales for marines and drunken sailors,” arguing that the dismissals reek of partisan maneuvering rather than judicial integrity.

The military raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence, reportedly linked to an ongoing investigation, has further fueled accusations of security forces being weaponized for political ends. Amidu demanded Mahama ensure “all involved in this unlawful invasion face trial,” stressing that Ghana “cannot reset democracy by repeating the abuses of the past.” His remarks underscore deepening concerns over the administration’s commitment to civil liberties, particularly after Mahama campaigned on a platform of transparency and accountability.

Amidu also took aim at the Attorney General’s Office, alleging that “missing dockets” and political interference have compromised justice. “Experience—not political convenience—should guide prosecutorial decisions,” he wrote, recalling his own turbulent tenure marked by resistance from entrenched interests.

The twin controversies arrive as Mahama seeks to recalibrate his administration’s image amid economic challenges. Critics argue the dropped cases and heavy-handed security tactics risk alienating reform advocates and international partners. “This isn’t just about Ofori-Atta or the NDC—it’s about whether Ghana’s institutions can act without fear or favor,” said governance analyst Dr. Esi Ansah. “Amidu’s warning is a litmus test for Mahama’s leadership.”

As pressure mounts, the ball lies in Mahama’s court. Will he heed calls to investigate the raid and revisit the dismissed cases, or will Amidu’s outcry join a chorus of unmet demands? For citizens still weathering the aftershocks of previous political clashes, the stakes are existential. “Ghana voted for progress, not regression,” Amidu declared. “The President must walk his talk—our democracy depends on it.”

The unfolding drama signals a pivotal moment for Mahama’s government: one that could define its legacy as either a guardian of democratic renewal or a perpetuator of old ghosts.