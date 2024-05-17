Amidu Seeks Kissi Agyebeng’s Removal As OSP

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu has formally petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo, seeking the removal of the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, has been forwarded to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024, as per the requirements of Article 146 of the Constitution.

Chief Justice Torkonoo is now in the process of determining whether a prima facie case exists to establish a committee for Agyebeng’s impeachment.

In his petition, Amidu alleges several grounds for Agyebeng’s removal, including procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), abuses involving judges and the administration of justice, violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

Amidu, who was sworn in as the first Special Prosecutor on February 23, 2018, resigned from his position in November 2020, citing “political interference in the independence of his office” as the primary reason.

He also highlighted the issue of inadequate staffing, with most personnel on secondment, which he argued severely hampered the effectiveness of the OSP.

His resignation came in the wake of controversy surrounding his corruption risk assessment of the Gold Royalties Monetisation Transaction, commonly known as the Agyapa Deal.

Amidu claimed that the response from the Presidency to his assessment was the final catalyst for his departure, making his position “untenable.”

Kissi Agyebeng succeeded Amidu and was sworn in as the second Special Prosecutor on August 5, 2021.

Since then, Amidu has been a vocal critic of Agyebeng, accusing him of various misdeeds, including the suppression of investigations into bribery cases involving investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The unfolding situation now awaits the Chief Justice’s decision on whether to proceed with impeachment proceedings, a process that could have significant implications for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and its mandate to combat corruption in Ghana.