Amidu Slams Mahama’s “Scam” Tactics in Ofori-Atta Corruption Probe

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has launched a scathing critique of President John Mahama’s administration, accusing it of weaponizing anti-corruption efforts to target political opponents while warning of escalating authoritarian tactics.

His remarks follow a controversial raid on the home of ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who was declared a fugitive last week in connection with the long-dormant Agyapa Royalties scandal.

Amidu, who first named Ofori-Atta as a suspect in 2020 during his tenure as Ghana’s inaugural anti-graft czar, reaffirmed his support for a legitimate prosecution but condemned the government’s handling of the case as a “gargantuan scam.” In a fiery statement issued Tuesday, he revealed that his original 64-page report on the Agyapa deal—a controversial gold royalties agreement later suspended over transparency concerns—was intended to trigger a full investigation after the 2020 elections. However, he claimed political interference forced his resignation, leaving the probe stalled.

“I should be the last person to oppose investigating Ofori-Atta,” Amidu acknowledged, “but due process and respect for citizens’ rights cannot be sacrificed for political vendettas.” He lambasted the recent seizure of documents from Ofori-Atta’s residence and the fugitive designation as theatrics, alleging the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), now led by Kissi Agyebeng, has become a “tool” for Mahama’s agenda.

The Agyapa case, which resurfaced abruptly last month, centers on allegations of bid-rigging and opacity in a 2020 plan to monetize gold royalties through offshore entities. While critics of Ofori-Atta—a key architect of the deal and cousin to former President Nana Akufo-Addo—have long demanded accountability, Amidu insists the renewed push reeks of hypocrisy. “This isn’t about justice; it’s about settling scores,” he argued, drawing parallels to Akufo-Addo’s own alleged misuse of power.

The former prosecutor reserved his sharpest rebuke for what he called “government gangsterism,” warning that unchecked executive overreach under Mahama risks normalizing political persecution. “Who will be next? Today it’s Ofori-Atta, tomorrow it could be any citizen,” he cautioned, urging Ghanaians to defend constitutional safeguards against abuse.

Mahama’s administration has yet to respond to Amidu’s claims, though OSP officials maintain their actions adhere to legal protocols. Political analysts, however, note the probe’s revival coincides with mounting pressure on Mahama to placate base voters disillusioned by his delayed anti-corruption pledges.

Amidu’s broadside underscores deepening fissures in Ghana’s governance, where anti-graft campaigns increasingly face allegations of partisanship. As public trust in institutions wavers, his warning echoes beyond the Agyapa case: “When law becomes a weapon, no one is safe.