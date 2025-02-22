Amidu to Mahama: Enough Talk, Deliver Action on Ghana’s ‘Economic Crime Scene’

Former Attorney General Martin Amidu has launched a blistering critique of President John Mahama’s governance, demanding urgent action over rhetoric as Ghana grapples with mounting economic turmoil.

In a sharply worded open letter, Amidu challenged Mahama’s characterization of the nation as an “economic crime scene,” questioning why the President’s own party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to avert the crisis during its previous tenure.

“Every government since 2001 has peddled this same narrative—Kufuor, Mills, Akufo-Addo, and now you,” Amidu wrote, dismissing Mahama’s recent remarks as recycled excuses. “If Ghana is indeed a crime scene, where were the NDC’s watchdogs when the alarms were blaring?” His rebuke comes amid rising public anxiety over inflation, currency depreciation, and stalled IMF bailout talks, with many Ghanaians questioning whether Mahama’s administration can steer the country toward stability.

Amidu, known for his anti-corruption crusades, warned that Ghana risks repeating cycles of debt dependency, citing past reliance on HIPC relief and controversial Chinese loans. “This rhetoric isn’t just empty—it’s a prelude to another bailout,” he argued, urging Mahama to break from what he called a “tradition of economic escapism” embraced by both the NDC and rival New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former AG saved his harshest scrutiny for Mahama’s anti-corruption pledges, accusing the President of presiding over a “political crime scene” fueled by unchecked graft. “Will you prosecute your own allies if they loot?” Amidu pressed, casting doubt on Mahama’s resolve to curb malfeasance within his ranks. “The electorate didn’t vote for excuses. They voted for leadership—firm, impartial, and action-driven.”

Amidu’s letter also took aim at the culture of sycophancy surrounding Mahama, invoking a cautionary tale from the late Cadman Mills, Mahama’s former economic advisor, who reportedly warned against blind loyalty. “Surround yourself with truth-tellers, not cheerleaders,” Amidu urged, stressing that the President’s legacy—and the NDC’s electoral fortunes—hang in the balance. “Failure now could doom your party to opposition until 2028.”

The broadside has reignited debates over Mahama’s second-term efficacy. While supporters dismiss Amidu’s critique as overly pessimistic, critics argue the President’s reliance on familiar slogans—like “people-centered governance”—rings hollow without tangible reforms. With Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio hovering near 90% and unemployment soaring, patience is thinning.

Political analysts note that Amidu’s intervention carries weight given his reputation as a maverick unafraid to spar with both NDC and NPP elites. His call for accountability strikes a chord with citizens weary of cyclical crises. “Ghanaians don’t need poetry; they need progress,” said governance expert Dr. Clara Osei-Bonsu. “The clock is ticking.”

As Mahama’s team drafts its response, one thing is clear: rhetoric alone won’t suffice. For a nation on the brink, action isn’t just demanded—it’s imperative.