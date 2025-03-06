Amin Adam Claims Previous Government “Saved” Economy Amid Mounting Scrutiny

Former Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has doubled down on his administration’s economic record, insisting controversial measures like delayed bondholder payments and austerity policies were critical to stabilizing Ghana’s economy before the 2024 transition.

Appearing on Good Evening Ghana with host Paul Adom-Otchere, Adam dismissed claims that recent declines in Treasury bill rates stemmed from the current government’s strategy, calling it a “natural outcome” of groundwork laid by his team.

“Ghanaians endured genuine pain, but those sacrifices rescued us from collapse,” Adam asserted, referencing the contentious two-year delay in paying domestic bondholders. He revealed his administration had already disbursed “significant” coupon payments ahead of its exit, framing President Mahama’s recent directive to settle arrears as routine rather than revolutionary. “The Finance Ministry consistently communicated payment schedules. Suddenly, the President repackages this as a breakthrough? It’s disingenuous,” he argued.

Adam reserved sharper criticism for the new government’s handling of Treasury bills, suggesting its rejection of certain bids reflects liquidity oversupply rather than prudent fiscal management. He speculated non-resident investors are funneling cash through local institutions, artificially inflating demand and depressing rates. “Lower rates are welcome, but where’s the sustainable plan?” he questioned, hinting at potential market distortions.

Economists remain divided on his assertions. While some credit the previous administration for curbing hyperinflation and securing IMF support, others note its legacy includes record debt levels and public distrust over austerity. “Stabilization isn’t recovery,” countered Accra-based Financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. “Bondholder delays averted default but eroded investor confidence—a trade-off with long-term costs.”

Political observers view Adam’s remarks as both legacy defense and subtle campaigning, as allies of ex-President Akufo-Addo angle to shape narratives ahead of 2024 polls. Yet for citizens still grappling with high living costs, the debate rings abstract. “Politicians praise our ‘sacrifices,’ but when do we see relief?” asked trader Man Pass Man in Kumasi.

As Ghana navigates post-bailout challenges, Adam’s insistence on past triumphs underscores a broader tension: Can leaders reconcile tough reforms with tangible gains—or will history repeat in the next crisis?