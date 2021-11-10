AMISOM declares reduced threat posed by al-Shabab in Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said it has made tremendous progress in stabilization efforts by reducing the threat posed by al-Shabab and other armed opposition groups in the country.

Francisco Madeira, the special representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to Somalia and head of AMISOM, told visiting UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee that increased efforts made to degrade the militants have enabled the government to extend control and governance over liberated areas.

Pobee noted that as AMISOM reaches its end state with the mission’s mandate set to end on Dec. 31, there is a need to discuss the post-AMISOM situation in Somalia, including discussions on proposals made by a number of stakeholders about the nature of a mission to take over from AMISOM.

“We would like to see some progress on this. It is important that the African Union finds a harmonized position with the Federal Government of Somalia.

We all want Somalia to be a viable nation that is able to handle its own security; and the African Union and United Nations can help to achieve this,” said Pobee.

The UN official highlighted the healthy collaboration between the UN agencies in Somalia and AMISOM and thanked AMISOM for its sacrifice and contribution to Somalia. Enditem