The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Thursday it has ended four-day induction training for 160 newly deployed police officers to help enhance their peacekeeping role in the country.

The AU mission said the police officers from Uganda who will be in Somalia for a year were inducted to help build the necessary capacity to maintain law and order and observe rule of law.

Augustine Kailie, AMISOM police commissioner said in a statement issued in Mogadishu that the training for the Uganda Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingent 9 will also enable the officers to deliver on the AMISOM mandate to train, mentor, monitor and advise the Somali Police Force with the aim of transforming it into a credible and effective organization adhering to strict international standards.

Kailie urged the newly deployed officers to serve diligently and discharge their duties in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the mission.

He reminded the officers that they are in Somalia for a peacekeeping mission and urged them to maintain cordial relations with the host communities.

According to AMISOM, 2021 is a crucial year for Somalia due to elections and the deployment of these officers will boost the number of police officers at both federal and regional levels.

Zambia, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone are the six police contributing countries (PCCs) to the African Union Mission in Somalia.

AMISOM Police presently has deployed four Formed Police Units (FPUs) in Somalia from Uganda, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

The FPUs play a crucial role in ensuring improved security in the liberated areas through joint patrols with the Somali Police Force (SPF), assisting in public order management and provision of VIP escorts as well as providing protection to AU Individual Police Officers (IPO) to co-locate with the SPF in as many police stations as possible.