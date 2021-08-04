AMISOM kicks off counter-terrorism training of Somali police officers

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said it has kicked off a week-long community policing training in efforts to boost Somali police officers’ skills in countering violent extremism.

Augustine Magnus Kailie, AMISOM police commissioner said in his opening remarks on Monday that the training aims to enhance collaboration and

partnership with the community and will equip the police officers with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitude in community policing strategies in the fight against violent extremism.

According to a statement issued by the AU mission, Kailie noted that violent extremism requires a multifaceted approach to tackle it, thus the need for law enforcement agencies, such as the Somali Police Force (SPF) to embrace community policing, so as to build interactive partnerships with the communities they serve, to effectively counter the vice and crime in general.

Zakia Hussein Ahmed, SPF Deputy Police Commissioner reiterated the importance of community policing, saying the concept is the answer to violent extremism worldwide as it encourages members of the public to play a role in keeping their communities safe.

Zakia noted that the participants were deliberately selected from various ranks of the forces including officers and constables and from departments like operations, Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), training unit and the demining unit of the SPF. Enditem