The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said it completed a five-week training of its troops from Uganda on Friday to enhance their capacity to counter threats posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The AU mission said the 40 soldiers based in Arbiska, 30 km northwest of Mogadishu, will now be able to conduct routine route clearance operations to sustain their lines of communication, thereby improving troop maneuverability and flow of supplies by ensuring free movement of goods and persons.

According to AMISOM, IEDs are the preferred weapon of choice for al-Shabab, who often plant them on main supply routes, targeting AMISOM and government troops, but civilians often get hit.

The AU mission said IEDs constitute one of the most significant threats to AU peacekeepers, making the training extremely important, especially in efforts to defeat the IEDs. Enditem