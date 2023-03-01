Amissah assures NDC delegates of transforming Cape Coast South

My vision is to represent, lead and contribute to the social well-being of the people of Cape Coast South, Mr. Thomas Hughes Amissah, a parliamentary hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured.

He stated that it was also his mission to use the opportunities he may gain if he became a legislator, to close the social gap in the constituency through human empowerment and job creation.

According to him, he will commit to fostering peace and cohesion in the Party, and admonished all aspirants and their followers to ensure they embarked on clean campaigns devoid of invectives and unsubstantiated claims.

“All aspirants and their followers should let peace, harmony, and unity of purpose be the hallmark of their political campaigns by ensuring political messages are factual such that they could be substantiated, defended, and justified.

“Let us be reminded that whatever you put in the public domain will be interpreted by history. Therefore, your messages must be packaged such that they would be free from distortions and promote peace,” Mr. Amissah admonished.

Mr. Amissah gave the advice after scores of NDC branch executives and youth who had mobilized GH5,500.00 to pay for his nomination forms, visited him at his residence.

The NDC opened nominations for its Presidential and Parliamentary elections on Wednesday, February 22, and forms are expected to be submitted to the party by Saturday, May 13.

Mr Amissah together with Mr Ricketts Hagan, the incumbent, and Mr. Okoto Perry, a musician, had picked forms to context the Cape Coast South seat.

In appreciation for the honour done him, Mr. Amissah assured them of his readiness to chart a new path of prosperity, inclusiveness, and sustainable development for all.

“I am optimistic about defeating my contenders to make NDC attractive in Cape Coast South Constituency,” he said, emphasizing that he was certain he would be crowned as the new NDC parliamentary candidate to maintain the seat by Monday, March 23.

“At a point in one’s life, one need to answer the call on one’s life, otherwise life will have no meaning. I cannot continue looking the other way while the fortunes of our party and the people continue to plummet, so this is our time to restore hope to bring economic prosperity to the people.

“There is hope that Cape Coast South Constituency will soon have an MP who will be accountable, accessible, and knows the people’s needs and wants,” he told the crowd.

To the party, he said, hard work and grassroots involvement remained the surest way of keeping the seat and returning the NDC to power in the 2024 election.

He reaffirmed his decision to prioritize job creation to deal with the youth unemployment challenge in the area.

On behalf of the group, Mr Benjamin Kwabena Barker, said the incumbent MP had been in parliament for 12 years, but without corresponding increase in job and wealth creation.

“Cape Coast is bereft of development because our MP has not been forceful in lobbying for development so “we are tired of him giving us fish always, we want to catch the fish ourselves because we deserve better.”

He also encouraged Mr. Amissah never to reject truth and honesty which have endeared him to the people in political journey, saying “we the delegates believe in your vision, experience, and commitment to lead us.”