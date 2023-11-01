AMMP Portugal Set To Attend BDNY23 This November

The Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP) presents leading wood and furniture companies from the southern European country to showcase their premium products at Boutique Design – New York from November 12 – 13, 2023 at the Javits Center.

A high-profile Portuguese delegation, led by Mr. Vítor Poças, President of the AIMMP, is attending BDNY23 to connect with hospitality brands and designers to debut AIMMP’s unparalleled variety of Portuguese products of proven quality and distinguished designs.

Portuguese designs are a captivating blend of tradition and innovation, reflecting the country’s rich cultural heritage and contemporary essence. With a history steeped in craftsmanship and a commitment to quality, it’s made possible to provide integrated solutions to fully satisfy the ever-changing technical demands and creativity of architects and designers alike.

“The investment in the United States market, which began in 2022 with participation in ICFF and now reinforced with presence in BD NY, represents an important step in affirming Portugal’s internationalization strategy and confirming the competitive strength of the Furniture Industry in Portugal, in terms of quality, design and sustainability,” said Mr. Vítor Poças. “Today, Portugal is well positioned to become one of the major global suppliers of these products.”

The participation of AIMMP at BDNY23 hopes to expose the North American markets to provide long withstanding, exceptional design options for those in the luxury hospitality, real estate, and interior design space. AIMMP’s brands take century-old techniques, renowned for its quality, craftsmanship, and distinctive styles that often reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage, and heighten the aesthetic appeal of any room that a signature furniture piece adorns.

“Our pioneering work with the best names in Portuguese design is based on the combination of a timeless and modern aesthetic with the ultimate goal of creating products that become more beautiful over time, intending to be passed down from generation to generation,” expressed Mr. Poças.

LineThe line-up of Portuguese brands include: Cobermaster Concept, a Portuguese brand dedicated to the development and manufacture of premium furniture with vintage and industrial inspiration with international projection. FAGOTEL Interior Contract, a brand with more than 20 years of experience in supply and management of interior equipment projects in the various areas of hotels, restaurants, commerce, services and residence; Formefeitos, a Portuguese company founded in 2003, with a strong position in furnishing and decor trends; Maju, a brand in which culminates all the knowledge of an unequalled art of furniture and a passion for detail.

A brand that expresses the past in the days of the future; MBN Industry, a market leader from the central region of Portugal dedicated to quality, improvement of manufacturing processes and modern design; Mindol, a leading Portuguese mattress manufacturer located in Vale de Cambra, Portugal. Family-owned business of over 50 years; Myface, a premium outdoor furniture and design company; Mythica Collection, Portuguese urban and contemporary inspired, luxury furniture brand; OPR Luxury House, in the furniture industry for over 40 years, with a more recent focus on designing and crafting exclusive pieces of luxury furniture and upholstery; Salma a Portuguese manufacturer of luxurious bespoke furniture including upholstery, cabinetry and metalwork; SENTTA, legacy design brand with over 30 years of experience. SENTTA creates sumptuous and distinctive pieces.

Contemporary, modern, minimalist, or industrial design styles can be perceived in their collection. Toronobre – Comércio de Madeiras, Lda., a company located in the district of Braga, municipality of Barcelos, in the parish of Pousa, in the market of wood commerce since November 2001. Exotic woods for a variety of carpentry projects and construction; Tradingtimber, a company established in Portugal whose main objective is the export of wood, and X8 Solutions Group, which provides premium and singular pieces to customers.