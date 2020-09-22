Weightlifters, Christian Amoah and Winnifred Ntumi have been crowned the 2019 male and female MTN Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Weightlifters of the year.

The annual Awards ceremony organized by the SWAG seeks to recognise and appreciate athletes for a job well done in the year under review.

Amoah, Captain of the Black Cranes was decorated with the 2019 SWAG Weightlifter of the Year following his eight medals won last year.

He grabbed three Gold medals in the Africa Weightlifting Junior Championships in Uganda, three Bronze medals in the African Games in Morocco, and two Bronze medals in African Weightlifting Championships in Egypt putting him above his colleagues and worthy of the title.

His counterpart, Ntumi won a bronze medal at the 2019 African Weightlifting Championship, competing in the 49 kg category.

She later won three Bronze medals in the 2019 Africa Games in Morocco in the women’s 45kg category.

A total of seven medals, and certificates from various international competitions in the year made Miss Ntumi beat all the female weightlifters to the award.

The MTN SWAG Awards, is the longest-reigning award scheme in Ghana and innovation by SWAG to properly celebrate individual athletes and sports administrators.

The 45th edition of the MTN SWAG awards will be held at the SWISS Spirit Alisa Hotel on October 10, 2020, with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.