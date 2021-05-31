Ghana’s Christian Amoah on Saturday put up a brawny performance to clinch three silver medals at the African Seniors Weightlifting Championship Olympics qualifier in Kenya.

Participating in the 96kg class category, Amoah was reported to have exhibited rare bravado with a stunning 184kg lift in the clean and jerk event to better his previous record.

He again produced a 149kg output in the snatch contest to dance away with another silver.

At the end, the Rio Games Olympian accumulated an imposing points build-up of 333, good enough to qualify him to his second straight quadrennial Games.

However, Amoah would have to sit on ‘tenterhooks’ for now and wait on the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to see whether he had garnered enough points to topple his UK-based compatriot, Forester Osei.

Osei failed to appear for the Kenya qualifiers, believing he had already sealed a place in Tokyo.

The IWF reportedly offered just a slot each to African countries, which means that only one lifter, qualifies from Ghana.

President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, was thrilled with the performance of Amoah.

“I decided to give Amoah the opportunity to have a bite at the Kenya qualifiers because I wanted to be fair to all.

“Now, let’s wait on the IWF to see which of our lifters would be representing us at the Tokyo Games,” he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

The triple-winning silver medallist and his coach are expected to arrive this afternoon.