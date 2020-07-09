Ghana’s Leading Weightlifter Was Once A “Trotro Mate” – GWF President

Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) has said one of the leading weightlifters in the country, Christian Amoah was once a “trotro mate”, a driver assistant.

Speaking in an interview on GTV Sports Plus, Nunoo Mensah said the young weightlifter who won three medals for Ghana at the African Games was a “trotro mate” shuttling between Accra, Nsawam and Suhum “Suhum-Nsawam” when he was discovered.

Amoah, 16, won three bronze medals at the 2019 African Games in Morocco and three gold medals at the Africa Youth Weightlifting Champion in Uganda last year.

According to the GWF President who also heads Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), he decided to reveal this to justify the fact that there were many talents on the streets who can be discovered and developed to provide better services to the nation.

“When I met him he was an assistant to a commercial driver but I saw the talents in him and introduced him to the sport.

“Now i am very proud of him because he has won medals for the nation in many international events. My investments have not gone waste after all. He treks to the United States of America at will,” he noted.

Amoah currently completes in the 85kg category and has already represented Ghana at the 2016 summer Olympic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He was the youngest male athlete to take part in the male weightlifting at the 2016 summer Olympics.

