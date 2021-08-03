Amoah picks semi-final slot after placing third the heats

By
Ghana News Agency
-
0
37
Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah
Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah

Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah, has qualified for the semi finals of the men’s 200m after finishing third in heat 7 of the half lap event at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of20.35 seconds.

Paul Amoah, has qualified for the semi finals of the men’s 200m.

He crossed the finish line in 20.35s, behind USA’s Noah Lyles and eSwatini’s S. Masenjwa, who finished first and 2nd respectively.

The 3rd place finish automatically takes the Coppin State University student into the semi final which is slated for 11:50GMT later on Tuesday where he will hope to secure Ghana’s first ever appearance in the final of the 200m event at any Olympic Games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here