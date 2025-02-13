Amoah Questions Fugitive Label on Ofori-Atta, Citing Global Repercussions

Stephen Amoah, widely known as Sticka, took a strong stand on the floor of Parliament against the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s decision to label former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as a fugitive.

Amoah argued that such a designation is not only misleading but could tarnish Ghana’s international image. He expressed deep concern over how the country’s reputation might suffer if its former finance minister—who played a key role in implementing robust economic policies—is portrayed in such negative terms.

“Under Ofori-Atta, we implemented some of the most enviable core policies on the continent. How can you describe such a man in the midst of global crises?” Amoah questioned. He warned that using politically charged labels could have far-reaching consequences, even suggesting that ministers might soon seek opportunities abroad if such practices persist. His impassioned remarks highlight a broader worry that political expediency is undermining Ghana’s commitment to due process and fairness.

The controversy arose after the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Ofori-Atta a suspect in four high-profile corruption cases, including those related to the National Cathedral project, the SML scandal, and two other undisclosed investigations. At a press briefing on February 12, 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced that Ofori-Atta had become a wanted fugitive, urging him to return immediately to face questioning. Agyebeng dismissed claims that Ofori-Atta had left the country for medical treatment and denied reports of a raid on his residence, instead alleging that the former minister himself staged events to derail the investigation.

Critics like Amoah view this approach as a dangerous politicization of the justice system. They argue that labeling a public figure as a fugitive without following proper legal procedures could set a precedent that ultimately erodes trust in the country’s institutions. As the debate continues, many observers are left to wonder whether the current measures are an earnest attempt to combat corruption or simply a tactic to deflect political criticism.

The unfolding controversy over Ofori-Atta’s status not only reflects the deep divisions within Ghana’s political landscape but also raises significant questions about accountability and the rule of law. With international scrutiny mounting, the way forward will be crucial in determining whether Ghana can maintain its reputation as a nation that upholds justice impartially, regardless of political affiliation.