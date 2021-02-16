Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Roads and Highways Minister-designate, and Mr Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister-designate, are expected to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday for vetting.

The two have been re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the same positions held in the first term of office.

Mr Amoako-Atta, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa West, would face the Committee first, followed by Mr Dery.

Mr Amoako-Atta was instrumental in championing the “Year of roads” agenda in 2020, which saw the asphalting of many roads in various regional capitals and districts across the country.

Mr Dery, the MP for Nandom and a Cabinet Minister in the President’s first term in office, had been instrumental in retooling the Ghana Police Service and other security services under the Interior Ministry.