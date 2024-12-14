Amos Frimpong Concerned Over Lack of Buzz for Super Clash Due to Election Focus

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has expressed concern over the lack of excitement surrounding the highly anticipated Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, attributing the diminished hype to Ghana’s recent general elections.

With the clash just a week away, Frimpong believes the nation’s focus on electing its next president has overshadowed the buildup to the Super Clash, a fixture that typically dominates media attention and stirs national interest.

“I think the elections have affected the hype around the Super Clash,” Frimpong said in an interview with Connect FM.

Frimpong, who captained Kotoko for several years, also reflected on the state of Ghanaian football, lamenting the decline in both the quality of play and the level of support for the domestic game.

“Ghana football is generally going down. Hopefully, we will get back to where we belong, and people will support our football,” he said.

He urged fans to continue supporting the current generation of players, despite the differences between the current team and those of past eras. “Every generation has its players. This is what we have in this generation, and we can only support them,” he added.

The upcoming match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, set to take place at Baba Yara Stadium, promises to be a fierce contest as both teams seek to assert their dominance in the Ghanaian football scene.