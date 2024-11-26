Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Entertainment

    Amos K Announces Release Date for Forthcoming EP ‘Tell Them, We Are Coming 2’

    By: Osafo Daniel

    Versatile Ghanaian Rapper and Producer, Amos K is set to release his third project and the second instalment of the extended play (EP) “Tell Them We Are Coming” on December 4, 2024. Pre-Save Here

    “Tell Them We Are Coming 2,” is a five-track project with features from six artistes, with production credits to the rapper himself and some other three talented producers.

    Amos K took to his Instagram page to officially announce the release of the project next month.  He unveiled the partly-animated cover art and tracklist of the project with the caption: “Tell Them, We Are Coming 2, The Journey Continues. Out 4th Dec, Pre-Save in Bio.”

    This sequel project follows the success of his debut project “Young Black Boy EP,” which charted on the Top Rap Albums in the world on Apple Music, and the first instalment of “Tell Them, We Are Coming.”

    Amos K has since garnered over one million streams on all digital streaming platforms, hitting the million mark on Audiomack alone recently.

    With songs such as a re-make of the highly rated “Bad Boy” track now featuring Yung Demi, Nana OT, and Dess, as well as the much-anticipated hip-hop record “Nothing On Me,” produced by Kel Beats and 85 Savage with first-time collaborator, Nii Black, that number is expected to skyrocket after the official release next month.

    The already released “STALLION” featuring S.I.N. District duo Boi Mack and Spoonz, produced by Bxndit is the middle track, and two solo songs “Zombie,” and “13 Year Old Me,” are the opening and closing songs on the EP respectively.  Kel Beats also co-produced the ultimate song with Amos K.

    Emunah fine-tuned the entire project, except track 3, which was mastered by Dab Beatz.

    “Tell Them We Are Coming 2” will be available for streaming worldwide on December 4, 2024.

    Chairman Wontumi Praises President Akufo-Addo for Developmental Progress in Bosomtwe
    Lady Jaydee Inks Distribution Deal With UMG EA
