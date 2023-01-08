Amos K announces the release of merch for his sophomore EP “Tell Them, We Are Coming”

Rapper Amos K has just announced the release of a new line of merch for his sophomore extended play titled Tell Them We Are Coming (TTWAC).

“Tell Them, We Are Coming, abbreviated as TTWAC, isn’t just the name of my sophomore EP. The ideal entirety of the name has its purpose on igniting the inner conviction to move on & keep doing what you do. This line of Merch, proposes a movement, a force that uplifts the soul. It carries a statement that says that all eyes await the greatness that unfolds soon.” The rapper announced in an instagram post.

The new merch is a force that uplifts the soul and ignites the inner conviction to keep surging forward. As a pledge of support to the Black Lives Matter movement, the new merch is only available in black.

The “TTWAC” Y2K inspired Button Down Shirt is the lead item of the line and takes its edifice from the fashion trend of the early 2000s. According to the rapper, this new line of merch is a movement, one that is evident with a bold statement just like its name suggests.

A Purchase provides exclusive access to an unheard version of “ELITE” off Tell Them, We Are Coming EP.

“Tell Them, We Are Coming” The EP is still available on digital streaming platforms.