Amos K releases second installment of successful ‘Tell Them, We Are Coming’ EP

That’s the mantra versatile Ghanaian Rapper and Producer, Amos K is standing on as he officially releases the second instalment of his successful extended play (EP), “Tell Them, We Are Coming.”

“Tell Them, We Are Coming 2” just like the first one is a five-song project that highlights grim persistence, rebellion against tradition, and breaking of convention, a recurring theme in Amos K’s projects. On the opening track, the skilled rapper returns from the underworld as a “Zombie” – a song where he talks about putting in the work and letting rationality prevail over emotions. There’s no fear in his voice, he raps boldly in two verses disbanded by a melodious hook.

Any rapper eyeing the Best Rap Song of the Year award must buckle up because they have nothing on track two of the project. Crafty word smith Nii Black joins Amos K on “Nothing On Me” as they deliver the best rap song of the year.

The rappity-rap record produced by Kel Beats and 85 Savage is pure flames and hardcore rap for over three minutes. Legend has it that the “booth turned into a furnace” during the recording session. Ride on into the middle track as “Stallion” featuring S.I.N District duo Boi Mack and Spoonz follows. The Hip-Hop track, produced by Bxndit, is a three-verse open mic session where all three artistes take turns to spaz and tell personal stories of pain, struggles, and eventual triumphs.

On “Tell Them, We Are Coming 2” there is “Bad Boy 2.” The themes of rebellion, unconventional, and preaching against conformist behaviors heighten in the second edition of the self-produced record. Amos K taps Yung Demi, Nana OT, and Dess, who all bring different perspectives of being a “Bad Boy.” That hook could not be changed.

But does the rapper regret being a “Bad Boy,” find out on the final track as he sends a reflective letter to his younger self on “13-Year-Old-Me.” The song was produced by the rapper and Kel Beats. Amos K has refined his craft over the years, and “Tell Them, We Are Coming 2” presents a more mature Amos K with a better perspective and sound.

All the songs were mastered by Emunah except track 3, which was mastered by Dab Beatz.

The versatile Amos K mixed every song on the EP.