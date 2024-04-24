Amos K Unleashes His ‘Archives’ On New Project

Versatile Ghanaian Rapper and Producer, Amos K has officially released a new Hip-Hop project titled “Archives.”

The latest project from the rapper comprises five unheard songs locked deep inside his vault. Amos K gets back into his rappity-rap era to unleash this all Hip-Hop project after experimenting with different sounds in his previous releases.

On the introductory track, he indeed shows why he’s an “OG” rapper with impeccable skill and mastery of the Hip-Hop sound. The self-produced record sees the versatile rapper show-off his rap prowess in two heavy-bar-filled verses sandwiched by a super catchy hook that holds his day one “OG” fans in high regard.

Not only is QuaD’s vocals heavy on “Heavyweight,” in fact the entire track is a very heavy record. Amos K switches the tone after his signature laughter, drops a heavy 16 and walks away majestically out of the song. The stage is set for Cyril Shey on the Endwd Dj produced song, and his striking verse emulates the heavy tone.

The middle song “No Peace” features Xela 6ix and produced by Dab Beatz. “Violence, violence, everyday” as the song’s refrain basically apprises the listener of the lethal bars about to be dropped and sends warning shots to any other emcee who dares to contest.

All three songs were mixed by Amos K and mastered by Nedjoh. Perhaps the most melodious of the project, the last two songs; “This Side” featuring k.Blac YRDM$N, and “Memory” have shades of Amos K’s recent genre-bending releases.

The former was produced and mixed by Bxndit with Nedjoh doing the mastering. While the latter was co-produced by Amos K and k.Blac, with mixing and mastering done by JBYSS.

The project, according to Amos K, “is a compilation of songs I’ve recorded over the years, and even though mentally I’m over that phase in life I feel the message is still relevant and resonates with my audience.”

He also disclosed to Amplify Ghana that “there’s likely to be a second installment of the “Archives” project.” Amos K says he’s rapping more this year and this is just the teaser.

Listen Here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/amosk/archives-2