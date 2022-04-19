Amosima Nimfa Division of Asebu Traditional Area launched 2022 KAE AKO festival

The Amosima Nimfa Division of the Asebu Traditional Area, has launched its 2022 KAE AKO festival at Amosima in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) Constituency, calling on investors to come invest in the community.

The weeklong festival to be held on the theme: “Unity and development, our passion”, will be used to woo investors to the Area.”

The festival would commence on Sunday October 16, with a float and climaxed on Saturday, October 22 with a grand durbar and a thanksgiving service on Sunday.

Nana Amoah VIII, the Chief of Amosima who launched the festival, enumerated the rich and unique tradition bequeathed to the Asebu state by their forefathers to keep the religion and culture of the people sacred.

He said the weeklong festival would focus on highlighting the socio- economic potentials and opportunities in the community to attract investors.

The festival is celebrated every year in remembrance of a great hero by name AKO who offered his life to be sacrificed to save the people of Asebu state during an outbreak of a pandemic.

Some activities of the festival he mentioned, included a float, sporting competition, clean-up exercise, consecration of shrines, health walk, a vigil by churches and gospel rock show among others to create awareness to nearby communities and residents outside the community.

Nana Amoah urged various traditional leaders to identify and mobilize human and financial resources to contribute towards holistic development of the Amosima community.

The Chief of Amosima stated that nation building should not be the burden on the shoulder of government alone but a shared responsibility.

The festival would therefore bring together stakeholders of diverse background to give ideas and inputs to accelerate development.

He appealed to the Government to construct the road from Eguase to Amosima which included their town roads to boost the local economy adding that the community’s major employment was farming.

The nature of the roads, he lamented was affecting the smooth activities of the farmers when transporting their products to the markets for sale.

He said the festival brings about unity and peace and the promotion of their culture and values and therefore, called for the full participation of the people to support and contribute their quota towards a peaceful and successful festival.