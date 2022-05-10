Ampem Darkoa Ladies book a slot in MTN cup semi

Mary Amponsah’s brace was enough for Ampem Darkoa to complete a perfect comeback against Army Ladies who suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Women’s MTN FA Cup semi-finals at the Bantama Astro Turf in Kumasi.

Zenabu Mumuni’s 4th minute goal was cancelled by Mary Amponsah’s 56th minute goal before sealing the win for Ampem Darkoa in the 91st minute of the game.

Army Ladies began the game on a good note as they tried to get an opener before Ampem Darkoa Ladies took charge of the game with their high pressing formation.

It was a surprising moment for Ampem Darkoa Ladies as Army Ladies managed to get the first goal of the game after Zenabu Mumuni finished off beautifully.

Stephen Sarkodie’s Ampem Darkoa kept on creating some chances but failed to put the ball in the net of Army Ladies.

Coach Norbert Ayinbire kept on instructing Army Ladies to put in their best to also hold the ball in the hall of their opponents.

The first half of the game ended 1-0 as Army Ladies kept their hopes high to make history in the MTN FA Cup.

The second half of the game began with both sides also putting in their best as Army Ladies looked forward to extending their lead to two to seal their win but could not break the midfield of Ampem Darkoa as the defenders were also solid with their markings.

Mary Amponsah’s hard work finally paid off as she pulled a goal back for her side to keep their hopes high.

The game got tougher this time round after Mary Amponsah’s equalizer with both sides trying to load the attack of each other in order to get a goal to seal the game.

Mary Amponsah was a threat to the Army Ladies defense and failed to win the ball whenever a through pass was given to her in the Army Ladies .

Zinatu Alhassan was also solid in the game with her perfect dribbles in the 18-yard box of Ampem Darkoa in search of a penalty to send her side into their first MTN FA Cup

Mary Amponsah could not wait to create an unforgettable moment for the opponent as she finally broke the defense of exhausted Army Ladies who could not hold her back.

The game ended 2-1 as Ampem Darkoa are yet again in the finals of the MTN FA Cup, hoping to win it this time round after losing to Hasaacas Ladies last year.