Ampem Darkoa Ladies camping ahead of CAF Champions

Ghanaian side, Ampem Darkoa Ladies has commenced training at the Ghanaman Technical Center ahead of the 2023 CAF Champions League tournament in Ivory Coast.

The side booked a ticket to the continental party after beating Nigeria’s Delta Queens in the WAFU B finals last month.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of getting the side poised for action have offered the Premier League champions the Ghanaman Technical Center to begin training.

In all, 26 players and eight Technical team members arrived at the Technical Centre on Tuesday, October 25,2023 to get work done.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been caged in Group B with AS FAR Club, AS Mande and Huracanes FC.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on November 5, 2023, in Ivory Coast.