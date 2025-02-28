Amplify Ghana Introduces ‘Creatives Connect’ with Inaugural Edition

Ghana’s leading creative’s promotion and public relations (PR) agency Amplify Ghana is partnering with Vibrate Space for an exclusive “Creatives Connect” session this Independence weekend. This event, aimed at connecting, expanding, and networking with key industry players and other creatives, will be hosted at the Vibrate Space at Shiashie, Accra, on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Amplify Ghana seeks to bring together all its industry partners, creatives, music executives, and culture shapers for a day filled with intriguing activities from 12 PM to 6PM. The event will kick off with a networking session for industry stakeholders to connect and share insights into new media trends, music marketing opportunities, and best promotion strategies. After that, Amplify Ghana will engage and educate attendees on its vast operations, offerings, and services.

Additionally, the agency will officially unveil its newest subsidiary Amplify Music Group – an artiste management and music distribution unit. This maiden “Creatives Connect” will climax with an open mic and music sessions featuring budding talents on Amplify Ghana’s radar, as well as other interested artists who will show up on the day.

To perform, kindly send your songs to this Google Forms Link.

RSVP to attend this event – Amplify Creatives Connect RSVP.

ABOUT AMPLIFY GHANA (KS AMPLIFY NETWORK LTD)

Amplify Ghana, legally known as KS Amplify Network LTD, is a Public Relations (PR) and creatives’ promotion agency founded in 2020. Our primary mission is to elevate creatives throughout Africa, with a special focus on Ghana, where we are headquartered. In the five years of our establishment, we have become a pioneer in offering result-oriented media services to a diverse range of clients.